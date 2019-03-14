Students in NJ will be striking on Friday for ‘Green New Deal’

Some high school and college students are joining youth around the world on Friday in a walkout to demand action on climate change.

The Youth Climate Strike is supporting the Green New Deal, which is a series of proposed environmental policies that recently made headlines after U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., introduced a congressional resolution calling for the country to transition completely to renewable energy.

"We are striking because our world leaders have yet to acknowledge, prioritize, or properly address our climate crisis," according to the Youth Climate Strike's website.

"We are striking because marginalized communities across our nation — especially communities of color, disabled communities, and low- income communities are already disproportionately impacted by climate change. We are striking because if the social order is disrupted by our refusal to attend school, then the system is forced to face the climate crisis and enact change. With our futures at stake, we call for radical legislative action to combat climate change and its countless detrimental effects on the American people."

Scheduled strikes in New Jersey include:

Princeton High School — 11 a.m., Hinds Plaza

Morristown — Noon, Morristown Town Hall

Ramapo College of New Jersey — 11 a.m., on campus

Montclair

The strike has the support of several organizations including Greenpeace, the Women's March and the Sierra Club. The website names several teenagers as the movement's founders.

The strike's platform calls for 100 percent renewable energy by 2030; halting all fossil fuel infrastructure projects; basing government policy on scientific research; requiring environmental education in schools; banning fracking and mountaintop mining; and changing the agricultural industry, among other measures.

A United Nations report released this week blames climate change, population growth, pesticides, plastics pollution and water contaminated with hormone-changing chemicals for killing millions of people every year.

“Time is running out to prevent the irreversible and dangerous impacts of climate change,” the report says. International agreements say that a global temperature rise by another 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit would be dangerous.

Students in several school districts last year walked out in support of gun reforms following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Some schools supported the demonstrations but students who participated in unsanctioned events faced disciplinary measures.

