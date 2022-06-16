Student assaulted during protest, sues this NJ school (Opinion)

A high school student and her sister decided to stand up for their beliefs during a protest at Hunterdon Central Regional High School a few weeks ago.

A few hundred students were holding a demonstration supporting the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision and spoke out for abortion during class hours at the school. That's when 16-year-old Nicole Pagano and her 18-year-old sister, Vanessa, expressed their differing opinion during the protest and were physically assaulted for it.

At a subsequent school board meeting, the principal and the superintendent, both present during the chaos, apologized to the sisters.

Thankfully, my friend John Coyle has stepped up to defend the family.

The reality is that the far left has used tactics to bully and shut down opposition speech for many years now. From the Big Tech elites shutting down conversations by "banning" certain accounts and comments on social media (this has happened to me several times) to physically shouting down people and in this case getting physical.

Enough already.

We have to get back to the point where we can have a civil discussion about important topics that impact our lives.

The defense of the Pagano sisters speaks volumes for all of us who have expressed an unpopular opinion and been verbally or physically shut down.

Listen to my conversation with John here:

