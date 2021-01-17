Stress during the pandemic — there’s help for you

We often don't acknowledge the stress that we are going through in our daily lives and perhaps that's even more true during this pandemic. It has crippled the everyday process we used to take in going through our way of life. I’ve noticed that even those who are positive, glass-is-always-half-full people are having a tough time going through this long period of discourse and dishevelment.

For some, it’s not as tough, but for many who struggle every day to pay bills, school the kids, hold on to a job, curb their social behavior, all while dodging the grasp of the actual virus, it can take its toll.

I consider myself a strong person, I’ve been through my bouts, as we all have, of dealing with death, sickness, unemployment and I have witnessed others battle small bouts of depression. Collectively we as a whole haven’t experienced this type of hardship since our relatives went through the depression, but even then, schools were open, people could socialize and collectively they went through it together and ultimately survived. We will too but that’s not to say that we could use a little help in getting through the rough patches.

In my show I always talk about all of us being Jersey Strong and I still believe that more than ever. I was in the hospital recently for a non-COVID medical issue and I was taken aback by the hospital staff’s compassion and positive attitude. That attitude was remarkable considering they’ve seen so many people fight this pandemic every day, some who never recovered, and they still remain positive while working long and frequent shifts. They are truly on the front lines. I asked some of the hospital care workers how they kept going every day and they all seemed to say that they find their strength from each other and family and friends. We need to do that.

There is help for those who need to talk, to get help to fight the depression and the buildup of anxiety during these overwhelming times. I’m asking you to use the following resources to get the help and emotional support you need.

New Jersey 101.5 will be doing a town hall meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m. with our senior political director and news anchor, Eric Scott, who has assembled a great panel of professionals who can guide you into getting the help that you need. I encourage you to tune in, call in at 800-283-1015, watch live on Facebook and get involved.

New Jersey Hope and Healing

In addition there is an organization called New Jersey Hope and Healing that provides free emotional support from trained staff. You can reach them at (866) 202-4357 or you can text NJHOPE to 51684 they are there seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, there are many meetings that you can attend virtually.

We need each other now more than ever and I encourage you to seek additional support to help you cope with these tough times. Good luck to you and stay strong, stay informed but most of all stay healthy.