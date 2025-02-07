Beloved NJ zoo animal makes her Super Bowl prediction

🏈 A camel at a NJ zoo makes her Super Bowl prediction

Are you excited for the Super Bowl 59 this weekend? The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you’ll be happy to know that “The Birds” are going to win. That is, if you believe the prediction of one animal prognosticator in the Garden State.

Strawberry, the camel makes her Super Bowl prediction at Popcorn Park Zoo (Popcorn Park Zoo via Facebook) Strawberry, the camel makes her Super Bowl prediction at Popcorn Park Zoo (Popcorn Park Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Strawberry is a 4-year-old female purebred Bactrian camel (almost 5 years old) who lives at The Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge in Forked River.

Using graham crackers, she predicted the Eagles will come out as the Super Bowl 59 champions over the Chiefs.

There is a video of this girl on Facebook and Instagram with John Bergmann, longtime executive director of the zoo, capturing her Super Bowl pick live on camera.

When Bergmann opened his hands, Strawberry immediately ate the graham cracker from his right hand, which had the word “Eagles” written on it.

Now, to be fair, she did eat the other graham cracker in the “Chiefs” hand, too, but she chose the Eagles first.

Bergmann playfully asked Strawberry if she knew a lot about football, then said maybe because the Eagles are close by, the hometown team, that’s why the camel picked them to win.

Strawberry’s predecessor, an Arabian camel named Princess became a football expert and gained fame for picking Super Bowl winners and dozens of other football games for about 10 years. Princess died on February 2, 2014, after arthritis made it impossible for the 27-year-old animal to stand.

Strawberry has now taken over Princess’ Super Bowl prediction role (possibly). She was born on March 3, 2020, and joined the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in May 2024. She spent her early years on a farm in Pennsylvania, where she was very much loved, but she faced several health challenges that required special attention, the park said.

She had developed a heavy parasite load and her health continued to decline.

Strawberry was brought to the New Jersey zoo where she had to complete a deworming protocol.

According to the zoo’s website, she was put on a special diet of nutritious grain, hay, and supplements to address her deficiencies.

Strawberry is described as being sweet and inquisitive, loves graham crackers, and has become friends with Bella the Cow.

Is Strawberry’s Super Bowl prediction correct? We’ll find out Sunday night. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

