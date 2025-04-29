Imagine opening a bar the same year the Great Depression hit, yet still being there and going strong 96 years later.

Now, this was 1929. So when I say “opening a bar,” it wasn’t like you’d think. This was during Prohibition. So it was underground. You know, a speakeasy. It was known then as the Strathmere Inn Cafe and was opened by Harold and Gert Charleston. Legend has it that Al Capone himself visited this place.

It’s tough enough making a go of it in New Jersey’s bar and restaurant industry. To have lasted nearly a full century isn’t just amazing. It’s practically unheard of.

Now it’s up for sale.

It’s the next chapter in the story of what eventually became known as Twisties Tavern on the Bay.

It’s an unassuming red shingled building in Strathmere, Cape May County. Its secretive beginnings gave way to a local legend that’s still successful almost a century later. The current owners are Gary and Denise Riordan, who have run it for the past 25 years. They’ve been good caretakers, and it’s up for sale, listed with Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty.

The price of almost $5 million may sound high, but that’s for the business, all the equipment, even the liquor license, everything. As Burt Wilkins, who is the listing agent along with his daughter Emily Wilkins, puts it, “You’re getting a turn-key restaurant.”

They get a good crowd of both tourists and locals, and a casual, fun atmosphere with a good wine selection, great drinks, and an eclectic menu.

The business even comes with a one-bedroom apartment overtop, which can be rented out as a summer rental for a significant amount, which could help a new buyer make the financial commitment.

What’s nice is despite getting a lot of offers with creative alternate interests, the sellers want to find a buyer with restaurant experience who will keep the legend going. They understand a new owner will put their touch in it, but they’d like them to add to the ongoing legacy rather than to turn away from it.

I’m sure the locals will be there to cheers to its 100th anniversary. If you're interested or might know someone who would be, here's more information.

