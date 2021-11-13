Video shows texting driver swerving on Atlantic City Expressway

We've all heard that we're not supposed to text and drive, but are we actually following the rules?

It's very scary to be behind — or in front of — someone who obviously is not paying attention to what they are doing behind the wheel.

These people found themselves behind such a driver on the Atlantic City Expressway, leaving Atlantic City.

YouTuber Dirty Jersey Dash had this to say about the driver he was following: "This texter is top 3 of the worst texters I've seen ... And when we passed him he had his phone in his face"

Take a look at this very bad driving:

Drive carefully, South Jersey! I may be following you!

