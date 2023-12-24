Stop Complaining About This Annual Tradition In New York

It’s that time of year again when all of your cousins and relatives from your extended family come to town, and although you enjoy the time with your loved ones, there are a few things that can be annoying, right?

Ultimately, though, you want to have your loved ones around as long as you can to celebrate the holiday season together. So it’s not like you would wish for any different reality.

And if that’s true for you, then why are you complaining about helping them get into town?

I understand it can be a frustrating ride to the airport around the holidays, especially because it’s one of the busiest times of the year for travel so everyone is trying to get in and out of the airport at once, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it.

If your brother or sister or friend or parents, etc. are coming into your town to spend the holidays with you, then you should be grateful that they paid the money to come home this year.

And if all they ask for in return is a ride from the airport and back, then that should be a simple ask.

The only exception that I feel is an honest excuse out of being the pick-up and drop-off for your loved ones is that you have to work or you have something you are doing for your children.

NOT that you still have Christmas shopping to do or gifts to wrap…you knew your relatives were coming to town. You didn’t have to wait til the last minute, but you did and that’s not anyone else’s fault but your own.

I fly back to Indiana for Christmas every year, and while I never assume I have a ride from the airport, I do ask if my mom or dad would come get me (but they usually just offer because that’s the polite thing to do).

If you can’t make the time to do that, then you should tell your relatives to stay home. They deserve better. They deserve people who make the time for them…the way that they are making the time for you.

Plus, you only see them once or twice a year, right? Make the most of the years you have together, as Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t.”

