Big-name local New Jersey musicians will be performing for a big benefit at the famous Stony Pony in Asbury Park.

The 12th Annual Sindrella’s Ball is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. There is a cover charge of $40.

Scheduled to perform that night will be The Tones, Strumberry Pie Trio and the headliner, The Fun, and very entertaining Moroccan Sheepherders.

Local band, Fiasco at The Stone Pony (Jen Ursillo)

Who does the event benefit?

The event is to raise funds for Joan Dancy & PALS. Joan Dancy & pALS is a charity that is remarkably close to my heart. The charity was founded in 2005 by Terry Magovern, a long-time personal assistant to Bruce Springsteen. Terry was also my good friend.

Terry’s fiancée, Joan Dancy, succumbed to the terrible disease, ALS. Terry and Bruce had helped significantly with raising research funds for ALS by lending their support to several Jersey ALS benefits I hosted.

Shortly after Joan’s passing, I got a call from Terry, and he wanted to grab coffee, which was his term for “we need a sit-down.”

A woman wipes tears from her face as a group of people gather next to a memorial for saxophonist Clarence Clemons at The Stone Pony rock bar, Sunday, June 19, 2011, in Asbury Park, N.J. Clemons, a featured performer who played at the rock bar with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, died of complications from a stroke on June 18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

He told me the idea of starting Joan Dancy & PALS, which would provide equipment, support, and advisory services to help families deal with this terrible disease. I thought it was an outstanding concept and idea.

Terry Magovern’s concept and idea came to fruition fast thanks to a hardworking, goal-oriented support team. They have been a very honorable 501(c)3 charity since 2005 and they continue to help ease those struggling with ALS. I remain a huge fan of this charity and the help and support that they give.

More than music

At the ball they will have raffles, memorabilia and more, so have fun, listen to great music, and help an outstanding charity. Go to the Stone Pony on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

For more info go to:

https://sinderellasball.org/

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

