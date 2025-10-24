The famed Stone Pony hosts big music with Sinderella’s Ball to benefit Joan Dancy & PALS
Big-name local New Jersey musicians will be performing for a big benefit at the famous Stony Pony in Asbury Park.
The 12th Annual Sindrella’s Ball is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. There is a cover charge of $40.
Scheduled to perform that night will be The Tones, Strumberry Pie Trio and the headliner, The Fun, and very entertaining Moroccan Sheepherders.
Who does the event benefit?
The event is to raise funds for Joan Dancy & PALS. Joan Dancy & pALS is a charity that is remarkably close to my heart. The charity was founded in 2005 by Terry Magovern, a long-time personal assistant to Bruce Springsteen. Terry was also my good friend.
Terry’s fiancée, Joan Dancy, succumbed to the terrible disease, ALS. Terry and Bruce had helped significantly with raising research funds for ALS by lending their support to several Jersey ALS benefits I hosted.
Shortly after Joan’s passing, I got a call from Terry, and he wanted to grab coffee, which was his term for “we need a sit-down.”
He told me the idea of starting Joan Dancy & PALS, which would provide equipment, support, and advisory services to help families deal with this terrible disease. I thought it was an outstanding concept and idea.
Terry Magovern’s concept and idea came to fruition fast thanks to a hardworking, goal-oriented support team. They have been a very honorable 501(c)3 charity since 2005 and they continue to help ease those struggling with ALS. I remain a huge fan of this charity and the help and support that they give.
More than music
At the ball they will have raffles, memorabilia and more, so have fun, listen to great music, and help an outstanding charity. Go to the Stone Pony on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
For more info go to:
