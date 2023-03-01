🚌 A school bus with students was involved in a crash in Newark on Wednesday

🚌 Police say a stolen BMW hit the bus, carrying 11 Central High students

🚌 A juvenile driver and 2 passengers, also both minors, ran from the car

NEWARK — A stolen car crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, as nearly a dozen students were headed to a field trip, city police confirmed.

A juvenile driver and two juvenile occupants fled the BMW after it struck a bus carrying 11 Central High School students, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Police responded to the crash at Branford Place near Broad Street around 9:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, though the bus driver did complain of pain, Fragé said.

All three people from the stolen BMW were apprehended by officers at the scene.

Video from CBS New York shows a helicopter view of the crash scene, as shared to Youtube.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

