Still dancing: Seton Hall women’s basketball makes Final Four

SOUTH ORANGE — After the frenzy over Saint Peter's NCAA tournament run, the Seton Hall University women's basketball team is still dancing in the WNIT.

The Pirates advanced to the Final Four as they defeated Columbia in New York City on Monday.

It's a first for the women's program, making it to the national semifinals.

Seton Hall has now won 15 of their last 17 games.

Next up, the team heads south to face Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Seton Hall played in the Big East Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Pirates faced off against Butler, Creighton and Villanova.

