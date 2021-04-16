Still an open case: Hunterdon County man disappeared in February

It's been nearly two months since he walked out of his Frenchtown home but the family of Craig Czarnecki holds out hope that the 53-year-old school psychologist will be found.

State Police said Czarnecki may have been headed to New Hope, Pennsylvania, just across the Delaware River. Investigators do not believe his disappearance is suspicious.

He is 80 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion. Pictures show him with a full beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, blue sweater, jeans and black boots.

"He's a great guy. Very caring. He worked for New York City schools. He was very intensely caring about family and kids and people around him," his brother Ed Czarnecki told New Jersey 101.5.

State Police ask anyone with information about Czarnecki's whereabouts to call their Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

