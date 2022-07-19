If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.

Here is a solution not everyone knows about in the summer. Probably the liveliest town on the island is Beach Haven. There is plenty to do for all members of the family and it's still one of the prettiest towns on the shore. So, get there by boat! There is a ferry from the Tuckerton to Beach Haven Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays in the summer. Before you go check out the Tuckerton Seaport.

If you don't mind the traffic of getting on and off LBI, make a left and head to the quieter side of the island. About a 15-minute drive north leads you straight to the end of the road at Barnegat Light. Of course, you'll want to check out Old Barney, the Barnegat Lighthouse.

TSM Jersey Shore TSM Jersey Shore loading...

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more peaceful scenic spot at the Jersey Shore. Besides the lighthouse, check out Viking Village.

Grab a bite to eat at Kelly's after a long walk on the jetty.

One of the most beautiful hotels anywhere on the Jersey Shore outside of AC of course is Hotel LBI. It's right at the entrance to the island and worth stopping in for a meal or a stay if they're not completely booked. Long Beach Island is Exit 63 off the Garden State Parkway and Tuckerton is Exit 58. You won't be disappointed getting off at either one any time of the year, but summer is the time to check out these South Jersey gems.

More great day trip ideas in South Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.