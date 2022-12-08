‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand

A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values.

Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.

His slogan: Stay You, Stay True, Through It All, which has been emblazoned in different ways on a series of short- and long-sleeved shirts.

"I was just always a firm believer in staying true and believing in yourself," Wright told New Jersey 101.5. "Because when nobody believed in me, I always had to believe in myself and get things done by myself."

Wright thought of the idea last summer, and after putting his "Stay True" design on a shirt, it was an immediate hit at his high school.

"I sold my first 50 shirts in less than a day," Wright said.

Now he's working with an apparel company in Atlanta for production. He'll place bulk orders of his designs, including a "Find Your Peace" shirt with a Carolina blue cross on the back, and a butterfly-adorned "Stay True University" shirt.

Wright said he's planning to release another shirt in time for the holidays, which will have the theme of "Through the Storm."

"My next shirt is a message to stay the course, focus and be determined to make it through," he said. "Getting through the storm is when the toughest people prevail. That's my message."

If you're interested in the apparel line, you can contact Wright through his business Instagram page. He also handles business in the hallways of his school, and has sold shirts to folks as far away as Delaware.

"I already have two of his shirts," said fellow Robbinsville High senior Nanakofi Appiah. "And that's for three reasons: Christian is my friend, I like the design of the shirts, and I like the meaning of them. Just stay true to yourself. That's all you gotta do."

Wright is hoping the side gig can help with college expenses. He plans to enroll at Stockton University and focus on health care administration.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

