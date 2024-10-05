Starting today NJ will be divided with this topic

It's the first time in history this has happened if you can believe that.

Over 1,000 games have been played against one another in their history. But never in the playoffs.

Starting today, the Phillies and Mets will play their first-ever postseason series when they kick off the National League Division Series at 4:08 p.m. in Philadelphia.

The Phillies (95-67) won the regular season series over the Mets (89-73) by a slim margin. The teams played 13 games against each other, with the Phillies going 7-6.

A pretty even matchup. But it gets way weirder than that. Over the last 100 games between these two teams, which dates back to 2018, they are 50-50 against each other, as big of a toss-up as it gets.

Surely, it can't get any more even than that, right? Wrong. Get this: if you go back to the last 1,000 games between each other, the Phillies and Mets are once again dead even at 500-500. That dates back to July of 1966.

It's truly crazy how even the matchup has been in history. Completely split down the middle.

New Jersey is also split down the middle in this rivalry. If you go up to North Jersey in the suburbs outside of New York City, you'll find the vast majority of Mets fans.

Conversely, you'll find all the Phillies fans in the suburbs of Philadelphia in South Jersey. New Jersey is a battleground state for this rivalry and series.

The Phillies have the postseason pedigree. The Mets have all the magic.

And if history tells us anything, it's that this series will be about as even as it gets.

