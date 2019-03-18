Stand up for disabled New Jerseyans

My friends at Easterseals NJ are on a mission to help those that need a voice and support to overcome their disability.

I'm honored for the second time to MC the " Play With Purpose " event at Sportika in Manalapan to help shed light on a group that needs the public's help to continue their mission serving now more than 8,000 families in the Garden State.

I was joined last week by Brian Fitzgerald who is the CEO of Easterseals NJ. He explained the mission and purpose better than I ever could and I told him he's welcome on my show anytime.

Please join me on May 11th for this important event.

