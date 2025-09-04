Without question, "Stand By Me" is one of my all-time favorite movies.

I think my close friend and I watched it easily 15 times in our middle school years alone. We can pretty much recite it from memory.

I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone? - Stand By Me

So when I saw that the cast is coming to New Jersey for the 40th anniversary, I nearly teared up.

Stand By Me

The classic film, based on the novella "The Body" by Stephen King, was directed by Rob Reiner and follows four friends in the 1950s who are in search of a schoolmate who was hit by a train.

Count Basie Center for the Arts will screen the movie on Dec. 5 with an on-stage reunion of three of the four surviving stars, Will Wheaton (Gordie), Corey Feldman (Teddy), and Jerry O’Connell (Vern).

Stand By Me reunion

Together, they’ll revisit the summer that changed everything—on set and on screen—sharing memories, laughter, and secrets behind a film that still brings people together after all these years.

The evening will also include heartfelt reflections on working with their friend and co-star, the late River Phoenix, whose iconic performance continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Phoenix, who played Chris Chambers, unfortunately passed in 1993.

Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m., with the showtime at 7:30 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre.

The Count Basie Theatre is located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ

You can buy tickets to the show here

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

