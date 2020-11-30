St. Hubert’s needs help on ‘Giving Tuesday’

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison has a unique opportunity to raise funds, but they will need the public’s help. Despite the pandemic, the center has continued its “Waystation” program, but now there’s a problem: one of the essential specialized vehicles used for transporting the animals is now out of commission and needs to be replaced. A new one will cost $40,000. On this “Giving Tuesday” (Dec. 1) donations made to St. Hubert’s will be matched up to $20,000 which would raise enough to cover the cost of the new vehicle. The matching funds are coming from an anonymous donor, so if you donate $10, you’ll really be giving St. Hubert’s $20.

The Waystation program is one of the most important that St. Hubert’s undertakes; according to their website:

"WayStation has created unprecedented collaboration among sheltering organizations to address population disparity and root challenges in communities. Since its inception in August 2016, the program has built a network of more than 80 organizations that work together to save animals’ lives and invest in source communities. The program has relocated over 15,000 dogs from areas of the country where the number of homeless dogs far exceeds the available homes."

During the pandemic, St. Hubert’s has continued facilitating adoptions from their Madison site by appointment; adoptions were suspended at their Noah’s Ark and North Branch locations, though. Donations can be made online at sthuberts.org/givingtuesday.

St. Hubert’s has been in existence since 1939 and receives animals from animal control officers, overcrowded shelters, from disaster areas, and elsewhere across the country. They also have behavioral and training services among other programs. Their main website is: https://www.sthuberts.org.

