Springsteen’s son joins Jersey City Fire Department
JERSEY CITY — New firefighters were sworn in Tuesday as members of the city fire department, including one named Sam Springsteen.
With his proud parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa and brother Evan in the audience, Sam was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in by Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea.
“Every time we welcome a graduating class to the JCFD, we’re furthering our overall goal of increasing public safety by providing the best fire protection possible,” Fulop said.
“Our fire department responds to 1,300 fires a year, which is why these 15 recruits have gone through the rigorous training necessary to be a part of the best fire department this city has ever seen, and I congratulate them on their hard work to get to this graduation today.”
Since Fulop took office in 2013, a total of 204 new firefighters have been hired, bringing the department to a historic high of 666 uniformed firefighters and superiors.
Sam's mom broke the news last summer when his she posted on her Instagram "you followed your dreams." She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!" He had been a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.
Fulop posted pictures on his Twitter account and said that he got to spend some time with Bruce Springsteen and Scialfa, calling them "nice people."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
More from New Jersey 101.5