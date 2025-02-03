As Bruce Springsteen wrote in “Jack of All Trades”… “it’s all happened before, and it’ll happen again.” If there’s an iconic Jersey performer it’s Springsteen and if there’s an iconic Jersey business it’s a diner, and he’s popped up again at one of his favorites.

One thing I like about Bruce is he so often doesn’t travel around with a security squad. Where people with half his fame and who are afraid to speak out politically travel around with a security entourage, Springsteen will wander in and out of his favorite Jersey establishments when the mood strikes him totally alone.

He’s been seen a number of times at an old favorite diner of his in Freehold. In his old neighborhood where he grew up he was always a fan of Tony’s Freehold Grill at 59 E. Main St.. It changed hands a few years back and became Roberto’s Freehold Grill but one thing that remained the same is The Boss would sometimes still pop in.

According to Roberto’s Facebook page it’s happened again in the new year.

That was posted Jan. 25. So he’s surely been there more than once in 2025 because this was posted on Jan. 14.

Notice the different color shirts. So I’m telling you, if you want to meet Bruce, this really might just be the place to start hanging out.

You’ll need to be earlier than later. Roberto’s Freehold Grill is a breakfast and lunch joint only. And sure you can’t buy him a tequila shot like at Stone Pony but you could always say you picked up the tab on his coffee.

