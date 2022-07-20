Springsteen night is back at Lakewood BruceClaws

“I had a friend

he was a big baseball player

back in high school

He could throw that

speed ball by you

make you look like a fool boy”

Bruce Springsteen has gone on record saying he’s not a big sports fan except when it comes to baseball. Those lyrics above capture his feel for the game in “Glory Days.”

During the beginning of the pandemic shutdown when all things ground to a halt he said, “I miss baseball. I’m not much of a sports fanatic at all, but I do like baseball. … All I know is that when this is all over, I’m gonna take Patti to a baseball game.”

In fact, you know the line in “Blinded By The Light” that goes…

“Madman drummers bummers

Indians in the summer”

That’s a reference to his old Little League team he played on in 1961 when the Indians set a Freehold record winning 20 straight games. He was even inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame.

Bruce Springsteen Joins The Rally For Obama William Thomas Cain loading...

So you know it must make The Boss happy that once again the Lakewood BlueClaws are doing their annual Springsteen tribute this weekend. On Saturday, July 23 the BlueClaws change their name to the BruceClaws. Players wear denim-inspired special-made uniforms when they play the Brooklyn Cyclones.

attachment-blueclaws loading...

They even do a Born To Run…For Beer game where entrants run three laps around the field but try to do it with a beer in their hand. Then there’s the tribute band that will be playing that day, Asbury Fever.

This is the 14th BruceClaws event and the organization says it’s one of their most popular games of the year. If you’re interested tickets start as low as $16. Buy them here.

Don’t forget to register for that beer run. too. You don’t want to end up a broken hero on a last-chance power drive, do ya?

