Daylight Saving Time 2019, when you move your clocks ahead, is Sunday, March 10.

Daylight Saving Time , otherwise known as when we "spring ahead," begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Most clocks, such as those on cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight, moving forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. But other household clocks such as those on alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios may have to be manually updated.

Daylight Saving Time aims to make better use of the daylight in the evening by moving the clocks ahead one hour during the longer days of late spring and summer. Daylight Saving Time will end and "fall back" on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Not every state moves its clocks ahead to observe Daylight Saving Time. The federal government does not require its states or territories to observe DST, states such as Arizona and Hawaii , as well as places like Puerto Rico , Virgin Islands , Guam and American Samoa , do not adjust their clocks.

Daylight Saving Time can also be a perfect reminder to change the batteries in your smoke alarms around your home to ensure they work in the event of an emergency.

-- Double Down