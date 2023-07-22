It may only be July but it's turning into the Season of the Witch as Spirit Halloween conjures up its opening in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.



For Halloween junkies, it's never too early to start preparing. Costumes, decorations, and pumpkin everything!

via GIPHY

The first sign of fall in South Jersey is ALWAYS the opening of Spirit Halloween. Some may him and haw over just how long before Halloween the stores begin to welcome the faithful, but just like the stroke of midnight, we come to expect it.

And as if the Halloween season couldn't look any spookier, the brand-new Spirit Halloween flagship store has announced its grand opening date, and it's happening THIS month! Take that, Christmas in July, lol.

via GIPHY

2023 marks Spirit Halloween's 40th season! So that combined with the excitement this bigger, better, flagship store in EHT means this could be most awesome Halloween in South Jersey in forever.

And if you know, you know. According to Spirit Halloween, the annual Grand Opening event whips fans into a frenzy since it marks the first store opening of the whole Halloween season across the country. This year, fans from all over will be in line super early to be one of the first to get a look inside this new Egg Harbor Township store. We're talking, like, the day BEFORE.

Get our free mobile app

So, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 29th at 8 a.m.! That's when Spirit Halloween's new flagship store officially opens at 6725 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. And there are loads of festivities planned to mark the occasion.

Fans are invited out for family-fun activities, tarot card readings, graveyard bowling, photo opps, refreshments, and more.

The Spirit Halloween flagship store officially broke ground back in May, Shore Local Newsmagazine reports.

These Scary Movies All Have an Interesting NJ Connection Did you know that many beloved scary movies are connected to NJ in some way?