Spend the night in Lucy the Elephant For Valentine’s Day

Lucy means love this Valentine's Day as Margate's favorite pachyderm once again becomes available for a lovers' overnight getaway.

Last March, Lucy made news when she became available for overnight stays via Airbnb. The novelty of spending the night inside the historic landmark made the idea a hit and the three available nights to stay in Lucy all quickly sold out.

Well, the Save Lucy Committee wants you to know that the opportunity to spend the night in Lucy the Elephant is back by popular demand, this time on Valentine's day.

Checking in on the evening of Valentine’s Day (Sunday, February 14, 2021), the lucky couple who books this unforgettable experience will receive a bottle of Dom Perignon, flowers and candy, a custom dinner for two inside the elephant prepared by Philadelphia Magazine’s 2013 Top Party Planner and renown chef, Jason Tell, as well as a continental breakfast the following morning.

If that write-up from the Lucy the Elephant Facebook page is filling you with desire to spend Valentine's Day in Lucy the Elephant, make sure you can know the price before you commit.

Booking a night inside Lucy the Elephant for this one and only Valentine’s Day experience is $6,500.

Nobody said love was cheap. Plus, the Save Lucy Committee asks you to remember that your night's stay in Lucy is a fundraiser to help offset significant losses in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that $5,000 of your booking fee is considered a tax-deductible donation to the continued preservation of Lucy the Elephant.

If money is no issue and you are ready to book your once-in-a lifetime romantic night in our favorite elephant, here are the details.

Your chance to book this unique Valentine’s Day experience will become available on Monday, February 1 and is accessible exclusively through the Airbnb platform by going to Airbnb.com/Lucy.

