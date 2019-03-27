Speeding and high: NJ dad kills 4-year-old twin, prosecutor says

WILLINGBORO — A Mount Laurel dad who was speeding while under the influence of a drug was charged with killing one of his 4-year-old twin sons and injuring the other.

Ossie Thomas, 27, was driving with his boys on Rancocas Road about 2 p.m. Jan. 8 when he lost control of the car and went into the woods, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

One son was taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, where he was pronounced dead an hour after the crash.

The boy who survived suffered a traumatic brain injury, Coffina said.

The children were not properly secured in their seats, investigators said.

After a months-long investigation, Thomas was arrested on Wednesday morning at the home of an acquaintance.

Thomas was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree driving while suspended and causing a fatal accident, and fourth-degree driving while suspended and causing bodily injury.

He also faces charges of having an open container of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and failing to properly restrain his children.

Thomas had his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

