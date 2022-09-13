Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)

The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York.

The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to determine the limit.

New York state Senate Bill S9528 introduced by Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman on August 12 "mandates the use of advanced safety technology in vehicles in the state and requires the commissioner of motor vehicles to promulgate certain rules and regulations."

The bill cites a study that shows traffic fatalities could be reduced by as much as 20 percent.

Should this bill pass, it would affect every vehicle manufactured or registered in the state of New York beginning Jan. 1, 2024. New York City is already running a trial with 50 vehicles from the city's fleet fitted with the ISA system running for 6 months.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement:

“Speeding ruins lives, so we must take action to prevent it, and New York City is leading by example by implementing new technology to reduce speeds on city fleet vehicles.”

Along with the speed limiter, the bill is also calling for mandating active safety systems as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with pedestrian detection, driver drowsiness detection, and even a data event recorder to be mandated by the same date.

Here's why they should never do it in New Jersey:

First off, I don't need the government controlling my car.

There are times when you need to excel the speed limit. Passing comes to mind.

Also, different states have different speed limits. If they started this in 2024, it would take years for all cars to be totally limited and it would also hurt the sales of new cars in New Jersey because people would be hesitant to buy them because they wouldn't want the new technology.

I can also see people buying and registering their vehicles out of state. With laws like this, it would be another reason for people who do leave to register their vehicles someplace else, to not come back. As if we don't already have enough people leaving New Jersey. It's laws like this that make me so glad I don't live in New York.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars