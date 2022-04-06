Spectacular air show to return to Atlantic City

The skies above AC will be filled with military and civilian high-performance aircraft and helicopters from across the country in Aug. as the Atlantic City Air Show returns.

Organizers said that 500,000 people attended last year’s event on the beach in AC. In a statement, promoters said:

“Visitors flock to our destination for this iconic event every year, and they look forward to cheering as the planes dip and dive over the Atlantic Ocean. We couldn’t be more honored to power the Atlantic City Airshow this year and are excited to work alongside the Greater Atlantic City Chamber to put on a fantastic show.”

Flying in Atlantic City for the first time in five years is the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team, which consists of pilots, weapon systems officers (WSOs) and maintenance crew.

Michael Chait, president of the AC Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s incredible to have the Navy’s Rhino Demo Team fly in the A.C. Airshow, As one of only nine airshows that the ‘Rhinos’ will be in this year, we feel very honored to have them fly in Atlantic City’s.”

The U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team – aka the Golden Knights – will also take to the A.C. skies again, and more military and civilian acts will be announced at a later date.

The “A Salute to Those Who Serve” airshow will take place on Aug. 24, starting at 11 AM; there is no rain date.

For more information, visit the AC Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.