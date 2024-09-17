Specialty gift retailer opens another full-format location in New Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Pennsylvania-based retailer continues to expand its presence in the Garden State.

Norman's Hallmark has opened for business at Wrangleboro Consumer Square in the Mays Landing section of town.

The shop joins a lineup of heavy-hitting retailers at the plaza like Target and Kohl's.

The 4,500-square-foot card and specialty gift store is the second Norman's Hallmark in the area — there's a location at the Hamilton Mall as well.

“Our store at Wrangleboro Consumer Square features an inviting, modern and easy-to-shop store design along with a wide selection of card and gift items,” said Howard Henschel, Norman’s Hallmark president and CEO. “Norman’s Hallmark has a strong and loyal customer base in the Atlantic County area, and we are pleased to be expanding here with one of our new, full-format stores – just in time for the holiday shopping season.”

Photo courtesy of Norman's Hallmark May's Landing Photo courtesy of Norman's Hallmark May's Landing loading...

The store is still looking for more employees to complete the team. Check this site for job opportunities.

Norman's Hallmark has more than 75 locations across several states, including dozens of locations in New Jersey.

