Spadea’s Sunday gravy recipe is a pork lovers special

After several months of hitting a half dozen events a day and spreading the message of common sense, we took Sunday as a day to recharge. For me, I relax the most when standing in the kitchen creating a meal "low and slow".

This weekend, it was sauce, or gravy as my grandmother called it. To settle the debate, I've asked several Italian chefs and we've settled that it's red sauce until the meat enters the picture, then it's gravy!

I started with hot Italian sausage, medium heat in a frying pan with a little avocado oil.

Then I added some olive oil to a saucepan/Dutch oven and fried some pepperoni chunks.

After browning the sausage, crisping the pepperoni, and flavoring the oil, I removed both from the pan and combined in a bowl.

Then in the pepperoni oil, one chopped onion and one shredded carrot. Keeping the heat low, it will take a few minutes for the onions to soften.

When they get translucent, add a few cloves of crushed garlic, don't let the garlic burn!

After about 30 seconds, when you can smell the garlic cooking, deglaze the pot with some red wine.

Only use a wine you would drink. One glass for the pan and one for the cook.

Once the liquid is bubbling, I add back in the sausage and pepperoni.

Then add in one can of peeled plum tomatoes and a can of crushed or diced tomatoes.

Let that come up to a simmer adding salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, thyme, rosemary, and a little oregano.

Then in the same frying pan with the sausage oil, add a little more avocado oil, turn up the heat, and fry a couple of pork chops!

Once you've got a good brown on both sides, remove from the heat and add them to the gravy.

Let it simmer for a few hours and serve over your favorite pasta!

If you don't have time to make it yourself, check out these great places in NJ:

