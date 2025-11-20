It happens every couple months in our house.

I look through the fridge and find leftover bits from the cheese boards we offer guests over for dinner. I put the cheese that's not cut and presented into a glass airtight container.

When I've got two containers, it's time to make a delicious, hot and melty mac and cheese.

Starting the roux: simple ingredients, big flavor

Start with a simple roux, which is equal parts butter and flour. We use only organic flour, either ancient grain einkorn or Italian double zero ("00") flour.

The butter is raw from the Amish Market in Kingston.

Heat the butter, and slowly stir in on low heat an equal amount of flour. Once it's smooth, creamy and fully mixed, add two cups of milk.

I turned off the heat to mix in the milk. After the first cup, I slowly bring up the heat.

Building the cheese sauce

Once it starts to bubble, cook for a few minutes and then turn off the heat. Prior to starting, make sure you've shredded all of your cheese. I overdo the cheese because the cheesier, the better. I ended up with about three cups of grated deliciousness.

Slowly add the cheese into the hot milk and rue until all is melted through.

Season with plenty of black pepper, salt and a spoonful of Dijon mustard, then boil your favorite pasta. Remember, organic wheat and bronze cut only.

Baking, broiling and serving a comfort-food classic

Get a glass or metal baking pan and butter the sides, then add the cooked and drained pasta to the cheese sauce and pout into the pan.

Sprinkle shredded cheese on top and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. I finish it up with a few minutes under the broiler to get a crispy brown on the top.

We served it with pan-fried mushrooms, sliced London broil leftover from the night before and green beans.

Healthy, delicious and filling.

