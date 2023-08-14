Spadea’s at-home delicious pizza disaster

I'm on the verge of making my own pizza dough with the imported Italian flour that I got on Amazon. Just haven't had the time, and since I love pizza, I had to find something premade that isn't full of seed oils or "high gluten flour."

Found it.

The wheat pizza dough from Wegmans is simple, few ingredients and unbleached flour. The pizza I make at home is easy enough for anyone.

But there is a rule, when your wife advises you to use a bigger plan instead of draping the dough over the sides, listen to her.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

I flattened out the dough as I usually do, then apply a light coat of avocado oil to make sure it doesn't stick. The dough goes in the oven at 475 for about 5 minutes to start the cooking.

Then I add the toppings and lower the heat to 425 and cook until the cheese is melted. For this pizza, I season the dough with rosemary, thyme, oregano, sea salt, red pepper flakes and ground black pepper.

I cooked some corn the night before and cut the kernels off of two ears, seasoned with salt and pepper and heated in a frying pan with some chopped peppers. Then I added the corn to the dough, spread evenly and topped with chopped fresh mozzarella and sliced pepperoni.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

The taste? delicious.

The presentation? Awful.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

I didn't have any oil on the edge of the pan and with the dough draped over, it stuck. So I had to essentially dig the pizza out of the pan.

Uneven and torn pieces were certainly not an attractive or appetizing presentation.

The good news is the melty cheese, sweetness of the corn and the pepperoni combined for a delicious meal.

