Spadea to Trump: Let’s reject ‘new normal’

I had the honor of speaking with the President of the United States recently as he called into our morning show.

The President agreed that it’s time to return to actual normal and reject the idea of the so-called ‘new normal’. We discussed bringing back American jobs and restoring our economic greatness.

It was a friendly and conversational chat that I think you’ll enjoy whether you voted for the President or not.

