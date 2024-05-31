Spadea stands with President Trump, calls today a beginning

My support for President Trump goes back to the primaries in 2016 after he descended the escalator and called out the Democrats for weakening our nation and jeopardizing the safety and prosperity of our citizens.

Nothing has changed for me in the face of the absurd guilty verdicts handed down in a New York Courtroom this week.

The 45th President now represents more than a GOP policy platform and a return to normal for the nation. He truly personifies the fight to ensure that we can restore the people's confidence in our government and our judicial system.

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Trump is headed to the Fulton County Jail. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Democrats under Joe Biden and Phil Murphy have no issue weaponizing the justice system and forcing policies that make our nation weaker on the international stage, more vulnerable to our enemies here and abroad, and more dangerous for citizens in our local communities.

The radical Democrats are willing to lie and manipulate to force their own political ambitions ahead of protecting our constitutional liberties. What they've done to President Trump has truly exposed their nefarious, reckless, and anti-American agenda.

My take is that the door is now wide open for independents and disgusted Democrats, tired of the extremists who have hijacked their party to join me on the Republican side.

Bill Spadea speaking at Trump National in Bedminster

We've done a great job over the past two years building a better, stronger Republican Party. The Common Sense movement has more than 150,000 members, tens of thousands of new donors and is consistently outraising the old guard and their political organizations. We're helping hundreds of local leaders rebuild their community party organizations and keep their local governments strong.

Several local leaders called the show to share in my optimism about the future and publicly reject the back-room bullies and radical democrats.

My full interview with President Trump:

Fred Brown — Hunterdon County Sheriff

Millie Tuchez — Council in Pemberton Burlington County, Dr. Millie Tuchez on Facebook

Kim Hayes and Jay Newman are running for Re-election in Upper Township

Mae Bogdansky is running in Wyckoff with Tom Madigan and Roger Lane - Republicans for Wyckoff Column 2

See you on the trail... www.billspadea.com/events

