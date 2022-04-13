Spadea needs help: How do you clean spilled milk from a computer?

What was I thinking?

I got home late from several events on Tuesday night and I was hungry. My choice after rummaging through the kitchen? Off-brand chocolate-covered cookies and a glass of milk. Bad choice. No, not because of the sugar. No, not because it was 11 p.m. and I get up at 3:30 a.m. It was because as I placed the glass of milk on my desk for one final check on the day's notes and what was in store for the following day.

Unfortunately, I was not paying full attention to the placement of the full, tall glass of delicious cold milk. The napkin that I placed to hold the cookies was covering the wire charging my laptop. So, the surface was uneven and not the ideal location for a glass of liquid. Not seeing it, I placed the glass at the perfect spot so as it toppled over, in slow motion, the milk perfectly cascaded out of the top of the glass directly onto my laptop keyboard.

In my office, instead of a desk, I use a dining room table. It's got way more surface area so it's a lot more functional for me. But since there is a leaf insert available the desk has a sliver of separation in the center. Just enough for the milk to flow through onto the rug beneath. So not only was the desk covered and the laptop keyboard resembling a canal system but the milk soaked into the carpet.

In my haste to save the laptop and get some sleep before the show, I grabbed paper towels and sopped up as much as possible. Then I poured a pound or more of rice into a large bowl and stuck the laptop in. The problem is I was impatient and took it out of the rice at 4 a.m. Did not work.

Any thoughts on whether it can be saved? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know through our chat!

