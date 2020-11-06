Spadea has another movie in the works

In June, Lifetime TV aired a new movie called "Psycho Yoga Instructor." Some of you may have seen it and many of you clearly enjoyed it! It was written by my podcast co-host Jay Black for our production company Exit 19 and we were fortunate enough to sell the script and see the movie hit the screen.

We're at it again...although I can't tell you any details yet. I can tell you we have the financing lined up and we have a script for the next "Psycho" themed production. The goal is to have the movie filmed in February and released by the Spring.

Jay Black brings us behind the scenes as the movie goes from idea to script to production to air.

