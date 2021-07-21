Spadea falls asleep at a very awkward moment (Opinion)

Photo Credit: Bill Spadea Townsquare Media

Ever happen to you? Fall asleep in a place where you shouldn't?

I told the story on Wednesday morning about falling asleep as my hot yoga class started.

We start the class to get used to the heat — typically between 107 and 112 degrees — yes, it's hot! The heat is intensified by humidifiers, which create a thick heat enveloping the students. It's great for stretching and for me this is the best therapy for my back and overall health — three years without so much as a cold!

That said, there's a time and place for everything, and yoga is not the place to sleep! I fell fast asleep as the class was starting, waking up with a loud snort. I guess my schedule sneaks up on me once in awhile.

On a personal note, I want to thank my good friends and fellow Yogis at Breathing Dragon Yoga. Mori and Michael, Meredith, James, Keisha, Gina, Jodi, Eileen, Emily, Marcus, Jeanne and Claudia. Best physical and mental therapy available. Really, they are extended family. So happy to know them and have the opportunity to continue yoga therapy; healing and strengthening my body and immune system.

It's not for everybody, but you owe it to yourself to give it a shot. Maybe I'll see you there — promise, I'll be awake!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

