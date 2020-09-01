South Jersey ‘family party’ had 300 people who paid $150 entry, cops say

Is Gloucester Township the new underground party capital of New Jersey?

Township police here on Sunday busted the second large pool party in a month.

After neighbors called police, officers arrived at the home on Jarvis Road in the Sicklerville section and were told by hired security that the event, which has as many as 300 people, was a "family party," officials said.

Officers determined the party was charging $150 per person for admission. None of the attendees were wearing masks and many were not following social distance protocol, according to police.

Police also found the street in front of the house covered in trash and broken glass, which the public works department was called in to clean up on Monday.

Homewowner Lionel Mincey, 56, was charged for violating municipal littering, noise and zoning violations. Police are still looking to see if any of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders were violated: The number of people at the party appeared to be under the 500-person limit.

Police also issued 25 parking violations for blocking driveways and stop signs.

Last month, police broke up a pool party with 250 people at a home on Prospect Court. Police said homeowner Jeffrey Davis, 31, and promoter Marheem Miles 28, of Camden, had charged admission.

