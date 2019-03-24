South Jersey bank robbed, police search for suspect

BERLIN — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who robbed a bank today.

The man entered the TD Bank at 247 South White Horse Pike in Berlin Borough at about 11:19 a.m. and passed a demand note to a teller, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left and headed down the White Horse Pike, police said. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

Berlin bank robbery (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

The suspect was described to police as a white male, standing about six feet tall with facial hair. As seen in the surveillance images, he was wearing a black beanie style hat, a long-sleeved green hooded jacket and dark colored boots.

Police said the man is believed to be a local in Camden and may be riding in an unmarked, white construction style van.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 580-5950 or Berlin Police at (856) 767-4700.

