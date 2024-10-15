This NJ brewed beer tastes like autumn in a glass

🍺 A beer that tastes like apple cider donuts is being made at one NJ brewery

COLTS NECK — Autumn in New Jersey means apple pie this, and pumpkin spice that, right?

What if I told you that not only can you eat homemade apple cider donuts sold at almost every apple and pumpkin picking farm in the Garden State, but you can drink one too?

There is a Monmouth County brewery that offers, get this, an apple cider donut beer!

Source Farmhouse Brewery, located in Colts Neck, is the brains behind this special, fall seasonal treat.

Source Farmhouse Brewery, Colts Neck

The Background

The brewery, founded by Phil Petracca and Greg Taylor, is housed in a restored 130-year-old dairy barn, aligning with its first farmhouse brewing philosophy. Petracca, who previously worked in the tech industry and developed the Fizzics beer dispensing system, teamed up with Taylor, a seasoned brewer with formal training from an academy in Germany. After collaborating at Fizzics, the pair decided to follow their passion for craft beer, and Source was born in 2017.

Source has a “farm-to-glass” philosophy, sourcing ingredients locally from nearby farms, and brewing beers in sync with seasonal harvests, Petracca said. Source is known for a wide variety of brews, including IPAs, lagers, and farmhouse-style beers. It’s main focus is delivering a one-of-a-kind beer experience, he said.

Apple Cider Donut Beer at Source Brewing in Colts Neck

The Apple Cider Donut Beer

This 6.8% ABV (alcohol-by-volume) fall seasonal pastry cream ale is made with apple cider donuts, apple cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk sugar. It’s like autumn in a glass.

The Apple Cider Donut Ale is brewed in collaboration with Battleview Orchards, New Jersey’s original pick-your-own orchards, established in 1908 by the Applegate family, Petracca said.

“We incorporated their famous apple cider donuts directly into a mash comprised primarily of Maris Otter and Munich-base malts with some golden toasted oats, and other flavorful specialty malts added as well,” Petracca said.

Apple Cider Donut Beer at Source Brewing in Colts Neck

During the boil, brown sugar is added for a touch of caramelization character, and milk sugar to thicken the body and give it that creamy mouthfeel sensation, he added.

The brewery also injects freshly pressed apple cider from Battleview Orchards for the active yeast cells to happily feed on, Petracca described.

During post-fermentation, the brew is cold-conditioned on additional apple cider along with cinnamon sticks and Madagascar vanilla.

“We get notes of Battleview Orchards apple cider donuts, glazed apple fritter, apple pie filling, and fresh pressed Battleview Orchards apple cider,” he said.

Battleview Orchards

The Collaboration

According to Petracca, the brewery chose to collaborate with Battleview Orchards because they are a cherished Monmouth County staple, renowned for their apple cider and freshly made apple cider donuts.

“Their apple cider production practices are truly best-in-class, utilizing innovative technology such as ultraviolet light treatment to eliminate bacteria and pathogens. This method allows them to create a product that is free of preservatives while ensuring maximum freshness,” Petracca said.

Battleview’s commitment to quality and investment in cutting-edge processes result in some of the best-tasting apple cider around, made from apples grown right on their orchard, he boasted.

Boo Smoothie

Other Autumn Brews

Source releases new beers every week, typically between two and five varieties. Besides the Apple Cider Donut beer, two other seasonal favorites have been released. The Boo Smoothie is a 7% ABV fruited sour ale packed with flavors of blackberry, cherry, pineapple, and pomegranate.

Next is Jack-o-Lantern brew, a 12% ABV triple cream ale brewed with milk sugar, and conditioned on organic Peruvian coffee beans, and pumpkin spice.

Bottoms up!

