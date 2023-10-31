Sorry, not sorry: An open letter to all New Jersey brides-to-be

Sorry if this pisses some people off, but it needs to be said.

First of all, congratulations on your upcoming nuptials. I sincerely wish you a long and happy and healthy marriage.

That’s the nice part. Now the reality of our modern world.

Stop trying to outdo all the other girls in your circle and way beyond through social media. You know, the ones that recently got married out of state and had bachelorette parties in Nashville, Vegas, Miami or the Dominican Republic.

Stop putting your bridesmaids and friends through the expense and agony of running around like chickens with their heads cut off for your “special day."

Please don’t lose sight of the special day. Between bridesmaids' dresses, bachelorette parties, wedding showers, travel plans, and countless other expenses. Your friends may be paying a lot more than they can afford.

Young people in their 20s and early 30s today have a lot on their plates. Not the least of which is the heavy student loan debt that many of them carry.

It’s not a sign of your great importance if all of your pictures and videos on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok look like it’s the best time anyone's ever had. It’s not a competition. It’s a wedding.

So, as you look at yourself in the mirror and wonder if you’re thin enough to look great on your wedding day, also look at that reflection and ask yourself if you’re not being a giant pain in the ass to your friends.

Thanks, and congratulations!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

