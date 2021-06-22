SopranosCon to return to Atlantic City

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, a convention that celebrates all things Sopranos will make its return, this time in Atlantic City. This year's SopranosCon will be held on July 24 & 25 at Harrah’s. The first SopranosCon took place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus in 2019.

Scheduled to appear over the two days are Dominic Chianese (Junior Soprano), Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy” Bonpensiero), Federico Castellucio (Furio), Drea de Matteo (Adriana), Vincent Curatolo (Johnny Sack), David Proval (Richie Aprile), Dan Grimaldi (Patsy Parisi) and Tony Darrow (“Larry Boy” Barese).

So, what can you expect at SopranosCon? According to the event’s website it is “an interactive, street-festival themed fan experience that celebrates the series and Italian culture through food, music, art, and performances.”

Included in the festivities are panel sessions, questions and answers sessions, autographs, and contests. You can find out more and buy tickets here.

Being held concurrently with SopranosCon is MobMovieCon, celebrating one of film’s most popular genres. It is also at Harrah’s. It will have some heavy hitters from the mob universe including Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) and Michael Madsen. Dominic Chianese will be at this one, too. For tickets go here.

The weekend will be capped off with the Mob Movie Awards, hosted by Ice-T. There will also be a reunion of the cast of the 1996 movie, “Gotti” with Chiannese, Pastore, and Armand Assante.

SopranosCon has no official affiliation with the HBO series, but is billed as being “for the fans, by the fans.”

