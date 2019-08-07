‘Sopranos’ fans will flock to the Meadowlands in November

Yes, there is something called SopranosCon and it is being held, of course, in New Jersey. According to their website, the festival will be held on November 23rd & 24th at the Meadowlands Expo.

Over 20 cast members are scheduled to appear including Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts) and Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy); also included are exhibits, screenings, Q&As, trivia, and costume contests.

What really grabbed my attention, though, is the choice of ticket packages: the cheapest is the “Soldier” level, followed by the “Button Man,” “Capo,” “Consigliere,” “Boss,” “Stugots,” and “Bada Bing Crosby,” with the after party with some of the cast at Scores in New York. The packages range from $50 to $750. To order tickets, or to see a clock counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until SopranosCon, go here.

