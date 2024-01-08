📺 Guided tour for Sopranos fans

Fans of “The Sopranos” have been given a chance to join a guided tour of spots and locations from the iconic HBO series set in New Jersey.

On Location Tours — which offers other hit show tours such as "Sex and the City" and "Gossip Girl" — has been booking reservations until Tuesday, for a four-hour jaunt through Jersey on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Organizers have teased a visual journey through the opening credits of the show, including Pizzaland and “The Muffler Man,” as well as the following:

📺 Get a glimpse of Barone Sanitation, Tony's legitimate facade

📺 Step inside the real-life Bada Bing, otherwise known as Satin Dolls

📺 Take a photo of the restaurant booth where Tony Soprano sat in the climactic final scene

Where the guided tour will go

The location for launching the guided tour would be “revealed once RSVP is confirmed,” according to a release from the company.

Fans were also urged that space on the tour was limited - and to RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 9 by either calling 203-598-8838 or emailing erin@onlocationtours.com.

On Jan. 10, 1999 the first episode of "The Sopranos" debuted on HBO.

The series would run for seven seasons, spanning a total of 86 episodes and racking up 21 Emmy Awards.

