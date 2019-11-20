SopranosCon is this weekend

Remember in August I told you about a convention celebrating The Sopranos that was coming to the Meadowlands? Well, it's this weekend and according to its website, certain ticket packages still remain.

Some of the cast members who will be there include Dominic Chianese (Junior), Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy), and Drea de Matteo (Adriana). Events include panel discussions, comedy skits, a cannoli eating contest, and trips to Satin Dolls (Bada Bing!) and Scores.

Keep in mind that many of the events are only available to certain ticket package holders. The ticket package levels have names like "Capo," "Soldier," "Consigliere," and "Boss." Tickets and more info are available here.

More from New Jersey 101.5