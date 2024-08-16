10 best hangout spots for the older New Jersey crowd

🍸 Where can the 40 and over crowd have fun in NJ?

🍸 Cocktails, a piano bar, and a little sophistication can go a long way

🍸 Here are 10 of the best hangouts for the 40 and older crowd in NJ

Do you and your friends constantly ask yourselves, “What do you want to do this weekend?”

Going out to dinner, going to the movies, or grabbing a drink. Been there, done that, right?

It can also be tough to find places that cater to your age group. Sure, there are tons of bars and clubs in New Jersey that cater to the 20 and 30-year-old crowds. But what about for the older, mature generations, say 40 and older?

They exist.

Here are 10 places in New Jersey for older crowds to enjoy.

Humphrey Bogart (Associated Press) Humphrey Bogart (Associated Press) loading...

Bogart’s Lounge

APA Hotel Woodbridge, 120 Wood Avenue South, Iselin

It doesn’t get much classier than this: Bogart’s Lounge inside the APA Hotel in Iselin. It’s considered one of the classiest nightclubs in New Jersey, perfect for the 40 and older crowd.

“Like its comparable namesake, Bogart’s Lounge manages to be both effortlessly cool and completely relatable. Slide up to the bar and have a seat in one of our leather chairs, where you’ll be treated to relaxed dining and creative cocktails,” according to the website.

Besides offering a wide variety of fine liquors, mixers, wine, and beer, Bogart’s Lounge has live bands every Saturday night, geared toward the older crowd.

Bogart’s Lounge is named after classic Hollywood cinema actor, Humphrey Bogart, who became a cultural icon. In 1999, he was selected by the American Film Institute as the greatest male star of classic American cinema.

Bogart oozed class, typically playing the cool, tough guy donned in a suit, smoking a cigarette, and sporting that trademark trenchcoat in the film classic, “Casablanca.”

Rustica Lounge (Google Street View) Rustica Lounge (Google Street View) loading...

Rustica Lounge Bar and Restaurant

565 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park

If you’re looking for a unique fine-dining experience, and a cozy atmosphere surrounded by original, hand-crafted artwork and live music, then Rustica Lounge Bar is the place to go.

“Rustica Lounge Bar and Restaurant brand was created to deliver a unique fine-dining experience to captivate the discerning tastes of guests with exceptional food and musical entertainment in a stunning environment surrounded by original and hand-crafted artwork,” according to the website.

Live music includes Friday Night Jazz Night, Saturday Vocal Jazz Ensemble, and Sunday Smooth Brunch Jazz.

Rooftop at Exchange Place (Rooftop Facebook) Rooftop at Exchange Place (Rooftop Facebook) loading...

Rooftop at Exchange Place

1 Exchange Pl, Jersey City

The Rooftop at Exchange Place is a multi-level indoor and outdoor venue with a cocktail lounge and terrace dining room. The Rooftop at Exchange Place is just that — a rooftop in Jersey City that offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, the Hudson River, and more.

There is a retractable glass roof and walls which sets up the perfect evening with friends to enjoy craft cocktails and small bites with a view.

You can sit on the outdoor patio with a fireplace and watch the sunset if you choose.

The Terrace Dining Room offers a romantic, intimate dining experience featuring spirited cocktails, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a casual dinner menu.

There are plenty of signature cocktails to choose such as the Smokey Manhattan (Navet 1804 dark rum, sweet vermouth, bitters, and Bourbon Cherrie), The Whiskey Exchange (Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white, black cherry, and Cabernet wine foam), and Purple Pearls (Taro powder, vodka, oat milk, simple syrup, tapioca pearls, and whipped cream).

Farside Tavern (Google Street View) Farside Tavern (Google Street View) loading...

Farside Tavern

531 Washington St, Hoboken

“Not your daddy’s dive bar,” is how Farside Tavern describes itself on its website.

Serving Hoboken since 1997, this place offers a relaxed and casual atmosphere for the older crowd. Enjoy a quick snack or a full meal. There are 12 beers on tap, signature cocktails, frozen cocktails, hard seltzers, five kinds of martinis, wines, and more.

Watch the game on one of the big screen TVs, or just sit, talk, and catch up with friends.

There are some cool events happening at Farside, as well, like Boozy Bingo, Taco and Tequila Tuesdays, Bogo App Night, Wings and Beer, and more.

Boogie Nights (Jen Ursillo) Boogie Nights (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Boogie Nights

Inside the Tropicana Hotel, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

If dancing is your thing, Boogie Nights in Atlantic City is perfect for those 40 and over. It's a 70s, 80s, and 90s dance club every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dance to the music from decades past. Dress up in outfits from your favorite era or musical artist. Enjoy the disco balls, the light-up floors, the people, and cocktails.

This place will take you back to your youth as you show your moves off on the dance floor.

The first Friday of every month is the “Cougars and Cubs Ball.” Come dressed for the part and at midnight, the place will crown the cougar and cub of the month.

The second and last Friday of every month is “Vinyl Fridays,” dropping the hottest tracks on hot wax.

Every third Friday of the month is the “Stoplight Singles Mixer.” Take a green glow necklace at the door if you’re single, red if you’re taken, yellow if it’s complicated, and rainbow for LGBTQ.

Moonstruck in Asbury Park (Google Street View) Moonstruck in Asbury Park (Google Street View) loading...

Moonstruck

517 Lake Ave, Asbury Park

Double slap across the face. “Snap out of it.” Remember when Cher said that to Nicholas Cage in the 1987 movie, “Moonstruck.”

When you come to Moonstruck in Asbury Park, “we want you to relax and enjoy the experience. Focus on your date, your family, or your friends. Snap out of it! Savor the simple joys of life: love, family, food and camaraderie. Welcome a la famiglia, Capeesh?” according to its website.

The restaurant and bar is housed in a multi-story Victorian-style building with lots of windows and wrap-around porches. Enjoy views across Wesley Lake and the Victorian homes of Ocean Grove. The first floor has a bar and lounge where guests can enjoy cocktails and appetizers. The second floor is the main dining room and the main bar. The third floor is for private parties.

160248199 shironosov loading...

Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge

144 Route 130, Bordentown

Nothing is classier than hanging out at a piano lounge. Sipping on a cocktail, while listening to the tickling of the ivories, and the sultry sounds of the singers.

Live, elite music sets set the scene with the night, and with the dim lighting, and luxurious designs of the lounge, you’re set for a great night of adult conversation and enjoyment.

The venue’s piano lounge is led by Director Dean Schneider, and features nightly piano scores that serve as the backdrop to your cocktail and dining experience. Music is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

AP Rooftop (Google Street View) AP Rooftop (Google Street View) loading...

AP Rooftop

1200 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park

This brand new gathering place in Asbury Park is on the boardwalk, and its third-floor location provides panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The concept behind AP Rooftop is coastal Mediterranean-type fare including homemade pizzas, salads, seafood, small plates, and handhelds.

There is a full bar menu offering a plethora of spritzers, wines, beers, signature cocktails, and other libations.

Hang out with friends and family, listen to the sounds of the ocean, talk, eat, drink and catch up.

Molly Pitcher Inn (Jen Ursillo) Molly Pitcher Inn (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Molly Pitcher Inn

88 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank

The Molly Pitcher Inn is a great place for the older crowds to gather and enjoy a cocktail or two while taking in the sights of the history and elegance of this charming boutique waterfront hotel.

Enjoy cocktails in Molly Pitcher Inn’s International Bar. As soon as you enter, you’ll notice the striking mahogany bar that offers sweeping views of the river. It also serves as a sophisticated setting for an elegant evening out.

Piano music is every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the International Bar from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Le Malt (Google Street View) Le Malt (Google Street View) loading...

Le Malt Lounge

1021 St Georges Ave #2, Colonia

Sophistication is at the heart of Le Malt Lounge.

“A different approach, a unique destination with over 1,000 open bottles of wines and spirits on its shelves. A space for men and women that appreciate the heart of everything the store represents: the finer things in life. A custom-tailored suit. A delicious glass of wine, an aged whiskey, or a fine cocktail,” Le Malt wrote on its website.

This classic yet contemporary venue marries the concept of a malt lounge and tapas. Le Malt’s logo was inspired by the Royal Coat of Arms of Scotland.

Experience over 1,000 bourbons, cognacs, brandies, and aged tequilas from around the world, or enjoy a signature cocktail.

Le Malt also transforms comfort foods into international delights, featuring Asian, French, and Spanish fare.

Happy mingling!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom