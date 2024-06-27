Something New From Oldest Store on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Shriver's Salt Water Taffy and Fudge, known for being the oldest Ocean City Boardwalk business, is introducing something new this summer.

A Shriver's Salt Water Taffy store on Asbury Avenue.

Shriver's Salt Water Taffy Opens Asbury Avenue Store

This summer, Shriver's Salt Water Taffy and Fudge has opened a new location at 921 Asbury Avenue, in the Ocean City shopping district.

The new store has a good selection of candy, macaroons, souvenirs, and a variety of salt water taffy.

A store on Asbury Avenue, with its dedicated year-round shopping base, seems like a good idea for a brand that is tied so closely to Ocean City's success over the years.

Shriver's also has a store on the Wildwood Boardwalk, in the former James Salt Water Taffy location.

A Look at the History of Shriver's Salt Water Taffy

- Shriver's says they have been using the same recipe and the same facility to make its salt water taffy, fudge, and confections for 126 years.

-Founded in 1898 by William Shriver, Shriver's was created as a restaurant, ice cream, and candy store

- In 1959, Shriver’s was purchased by four brothers and it is still owned and operated by the same family, three generations later.

- During its busy summer months, Shriver's estimates that about 2000 people a day visit the 9th Street Boardwalk location.

- Despite the name, there is no ocean water in the candy. Salt water taffy is made by cooking molasses, butter, sugar, and water in a large, copper kettle until it turns into a soft, sticky, and pliable mixture.

- Shriver's has sold an estimated 1.1 billion pieces of saltwater taffy.

