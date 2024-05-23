Something else NJ sucks at, surviving a real-life Fortnite

Whether it’s teams fighting off zombie-like creatures to survive and setting traps or 100 players battling to be the last survivor, the various Fortnite games have been among the best ever made.

Between 2017 when the first version, Save The World, came out, and the end of 2019 the franchise already made $9 billion. If you haven’t played it surely your kids have.

To say it’s a cultural phenomenon is almost underselling it. In the past 30 days, Fortnite has had 225 million active players. In one day alone they had 60.9 million.

The latest Fortnite game is Victory Royale and Chapter 5: Season 3 is being released on May 24. In anticipation of the big release casino.org broke down an interesting hypothetical.

The site looked at all fifty states and determined which would fare the best and which would fare the worst if a Fortnite situation became real.

They created a Victory Royale index factoring in things like population density, firearm training facilities, crime rate, education levels, etcetera. Do you want the good news or the bad news?

The good news is we weren’t dead last. That embarrassment belongs to Rhode Island. They scored literally 0 out of 100. They would be slaughtered within days.

Well, what would they expect when everyone there is probably choosing those stupid Peter Griffin skins for their characters?

Now the bad news.

New Jersey would be the fifth worst place if Fortnite became real. We’re tied at an abysmal 45th with New York and with a score of 24.7 out of 100.

Because of our population density, New Jersey lacks hiding spots for long-term survival. That’s just part of our lousy score.

Who would survive a real Fortnite in America? Minnesota would win with a perfect score of 100 out of 100. Part of their big win is the weather.

If they can withstand Minnesota winters they can deal with the natural disasters of Fortnite. Coming in a very close 2nd place is Colorado with a score of 99.3.

Even in a diabolical world of Fortnite come true, New Jersey crashes and burns.

