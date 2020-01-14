Retro video game store to open second location in Union County

A second location of J2Games, a retro video game store, is opening in Clark. The first one is Wanamassa, and they have an online store as well. As reported on News 12 New Jersey, the store features games and consoles that will take you back in time.

Did you grow up playing an Atari 2600? They have the console and the games. How about the Nintendo NES or 64? Yep. They have Sega (DreamCast, Genesis, and others), ColecoVision, PS1, and table top arcade games. They have games for all of them, as well as games for Magnavox Odyssey and Intellivision and tons more.

Their website says they love talking about retro games, so they encourage people to drop in to chat and play in the free arcade. They also “have a full collection of game related toys including collectible Star Wars, board games, action figures, plush, Pokemon and Magic cards and more!” They also have systems (and games for) the PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Most importantly, they have my all time favorite video game, Jungle Hunt. I may have to buy an Atari 2600 so I can play it. A firm opening date for the new, Clark location hasn’t been set, although it is expected any day now. Until then, you can visit the Wanamassa store on shop online.

