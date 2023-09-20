Press Start: Retro NJ arcade announces new NJ location

The bells. The buzzers. The music. The lights. The flick of a joystick. The mashing of the buttons. The toss of a ball. The frustrated toss of a controller. The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat.

Video arcades had their heyday here in New Jersey from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. From Pacman to Donkey Kong to Space Invaders to Street Fighter. Of course, Jersey Shore boardwalks are still renowned for redemption arcades, skeeball games, and claw machines.

Skee Ball: a classic arcade game for all ages. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Skee Ball: a classic arcade game for all ages. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

In recent times, there have been a few big success stories about bringing back old-school arcades. Featuring both retro games and a modern flair.

One such business is YESTERcades, which opened arcades in Red Bank in 2011, Somerville in 2014, and Westfield in 2018.

The front of YESTERcades' newest location in downtown Westfield, N.J. (Google Street View) The front of YESTERcades' newest location in downtown Westfield, N.J. (Google Street View) loading...

This Ain't Your Dad's Arcade

Each of YESTERcades' three locations features a variety of classic arcade games, pinball machines, and air hockey machines. But they also have gaming consoles with comfy couches and a full library of games to borrow. And pool tables. And private party rooms.

YESTERcades has not only retro arcade game cabinets, but also modern video game consoles with a full library of games. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) YESTERcades has not only retro arcade game cabinets, but also modern video game consoles with a full library of games. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

On an average day, their clientele ranges from Gen Xers and Millennials, reminiscing of their childhood and hanging out with friends, to kids and families, looking for a clean, fun outing.

The days of feeding quarter after quarter into an arcade game are long gone. YESTERcades offers unlimited play at an hourly rate and a daily rate. Plus birthday party packages for both kids and adults.

As you can probably tell, I am a big fan of YESTERcades. My son's 7th birthday at their Westfield location was phenomenal — the staff was great, and all our little guests had a great time.

Birthday boy Jackson having a great party at YESTERcades in Westfield, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Birthday boy Jackson having a great party at YESTERcades in Westfield, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Coming Soon...

Just this week, YESTERcades announced they will be opening a fourth location soon. In early 2024 residents and visitors of Metuchen, New Jersey will have a new outlet to feed their video game addiction. Located at 442 Main St, the site of a former Manasquan Bank branch, it will be YESTERcades' first arcade in Middlesex County.

The new spot follows along perfectly with YESTERcades' successful formula. All three of their current arcades are located in the heart of thriving downtown areas. It makes for the perfect "date night" — grab a bite to eat, walk around a little, then go for the high score.

This game is Turbo-tastic! My then 2 year old somehow managed to get the third highest score of the day. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) This game is Turbo-tastic! My then 2 year old somehow managed to get the third highest score of the day. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

YESTERcades is known for hosting special events, tournaments, sales, and specials. And I'm sure their Grand Opening bash in Metuchen next year will be extraordinary. I can't wait to visit the new arcade and try for a new top score on Dance Dance Revolution. (Ahem, no photos or video please.)

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.