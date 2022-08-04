If you're not a fan of the boardwalk scene but you still want to spend some time near the shore, you should check out Wall Stadium.

There have been many rumors over the last few years about the fabled track closing, but it is still alive and roaring this season.

You might be surprised at who you may run into at the track. We won't mention any names, but some high-profile New Jersey residents are big racing fans.

The track opened in 1950 and closed for a year in 2007 but managed to open for one race, The Turkey Derby around Thanksgiving of 2008. That year the marquee out front said, "CLOSED FOR GOOD", but it came back in full force in 2009 and has been attracting race fans and race car drivers ever since.

The place gets consistently high ratings and reviews on TripAdvisor and kids and adults of all ages walk away with great memories. Every Saturday the grandstands open at 4 p.m. (unless otherwise noted on the schedule. Sometimes we open earlier for special events. Qualifying starts at 5 p.m., with an intermission in between, and the feature races start at 7. Check the schedule for each event to be sure.

They also have a Sunday series.

They do not have a liquor license, but you can bring your own to consume in the grandstand and no glass is allowed. They have a great concession stand with hot dogs, burgers, sausage pepper & onion sandwiches, chicken tenders, loaded French fries, Impossible Burgers, and breakfast sandwiches featuring the famous New Jersey Pork Roll. Save room for a funnel cake and ice cream!

There are plenty of weekends left to check out racing at Wall Stadium this summer and fall.

Something different to do on a Saturday night in NJ

