Somerset Patriots honor first responders and Kate Smith

On Wednesday, September 11th, the Somerset Patriots will honor the sacrifice of all First Responders, not only on the day America was brutally attacked by Islamic Radicals, but every day they get up, go to work and keep our communities safe.

Wednesday’s game at TD Bank Ballpark will be free to First Responders. Just show up at the ticket window and say “I’m a First Responder and a Bill Spadea listener” and boom, free ticket.

Owner Steve Kalafer has been a champion of first responders and veterans throughout his career. He really puts his money where his mouth is, always looking for ways to help those who sacrifice so much for the rest of us. He’s also a speaker of truth and stood strong against the forces of political correctness, which through the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Yankees brass, tried to disparage a civil rights champion by actually labeling her a racist.

Steve was having none of it. He sent the Flyers a fifty-thousand dollar check to buy the statue of the entertainment icon, which had been removed for fear of social media trolls acting out on a very false narrative. After an article appeared in the Philly Inquirer, the cowardly Flyers organization returned the check to Steve. He is now reaching out to the original sculptor in order to have the statue recreated for the Patriots Ballpark.

Either way, Kate Smith’s legacy won’t be tarnished if Steve has anything to say about it.

